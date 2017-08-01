College principal opens fire on students in Abbotabad

A video has recently surfaced the internet of a college principal in Abbotabad who is having issues with the students and he can be seen threatening students with a gun and the students seem to be finding a way to get their hands on the professor. This occurred at the PIPS college Abbotabad as students went to the school authorities to inquire about their bad result in a subject but what they got in return was threats as the principal kept threatening them with guns.

Pips school abbotabad .firing waqai say phele ki video ..(student leader ka bayan )Pips admin bachon ko ak47 guns dekha k daraty huay.. Hamy hamara haq chaiy..