By-polls in NA-120 scheduled for September 17

ISLAMABAD: By-polls in Lahore’s NA-120 constituency are scheduled for September 17, as per a schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday. The nomination papers can be submitted between August 10 and 12. The nomination papers will be scrutinized between August 15 and 17, while the final list of approved candidates will be issued on August 26. The seat had been left vacant following ECP

The seat had been left vacant following ECP denotification notice to Nawaz as a Member of the National Assembly on July 28. The Supreme Court had disqualified the prime minister after he failed to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables from UAE-based Capital FZE in his nomination papers for the 2013 elections. The SC, therefore, ruled that Nawaz Sharif could no longer be termed as being ‘honest’ and ‘truthful’.