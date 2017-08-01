Bilawal demands probe into Gulalai’s disclosures about PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday urged investigations into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aaisha Gulalai’s revelations about the party chief.

Aaisha Gulalai has quit the party citing ill-treatment of women in the party as the reason for her decision.

In a statement, the PPP chief termed insecurity of women’s honour as a stigma on politics.

He assured that the PPP would not compromise on women’s respect.

Bilawal said that his party would raise voice for the protection of women’s respect and honour.

She is the second noted figure to have quit the party after Karachi-based Naz Baloch parted ways, saying that it has become the ‘male chauvinist’ party.

Giving the reasons she said, “PTI is no more the party they claim to be and workers are not given importance.”