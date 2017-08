PESHAWAR: The police foiled a bid to smuggle drugs to Dubai and arrested an accused at Peshawar Airport on Tuesday.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), during the search of baggage of a Dubai bound passenger at Bacha Khan Airport Peshawar, recovered two kgs of ice (amphetamine).

The ANF confiscated the recovered drugs worth millions of rupees in the international market and arrested the accused Zafar Ali. The detainee was being interrogated after a case was registered against him.