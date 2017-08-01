9,000 pilgrims vaccinated against polio, other diseases

PESHAWAR: The vaccination of pilgrims is successfully in progress at Haji Camp, Peshawar since the start of the Hajj Operation on July 24, as 9000 pilgrims have been vaccinated against polio, meningitis and other communicable diseases so far, said EPI Deputy Director Dr Akram Shah.

Talking to media persons on Tuesday, Dr Akram Shah informed that the total target of vaccination stands at 30,000 at Haji Camp, Peshawar, out of which the number of government sponsored pilgrims was 19,000 while that of private schemes was 11,000.

He further informed that special counters were set up by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department for vaccination of pilgrims including two each for female and male pilgrims at Haji Camp, Hayatabad.

Dr Akram Shah said that sufficient stock of vaccines was provided to ensure immunisation of pilgrims before they embark on the holy journey.

He informed that the number of pilgrims varies each year and roughly 500 to 1000 pilgrims are being vaccinated against polio and other diseases on a daily basis.

The response of pilgrims was very encouraging and no refusal or resistance has been observed so far in immunisation, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Provincial Health Department carries out vaccination of pilgrims every year and takes special measures to ensure smooth conduct of immunisation till the completion of Hajj.

Moreover, guidance marks, with the support of United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), are displayed at key points in the camp to escort pilgrims to the vaccination points, in addition to raising public awareness on polio and other communicable diseases.