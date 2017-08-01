33 Kashmiris martyred, 565 critically injured by Indian forces in July

33 Kashmiris have been martyred during the month of July in the Indian occupied Kashmir according to Kashmir Media Service.

The media outlet further revealed that at least three of those martyred were killed in a fake encounter. Three women widowed and six children were orphaned due to these atrocities.

According to the data provided by the outlet, 565 people were critically injured when pellets and tear gas shells were used on even the peaceful demonstrations in the occupied territory.

Indian troops arrested a total of 450 people, including Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth during the month. It has also been revealed by the outlet that at least 24 women were sexually assaulted and 77 houses were destroyed in the month of July alone.