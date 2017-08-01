3 Lyari gang war prime suspects arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Three prime suspects of Lyari gang war belonging to Zahid Ladla group were arrested by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) during raids conducted in various areas of Lyari late the other day.

The accused identified as Hanif, Zeeshan (alias Danish), and Munir were alleged of involvement in numerous cases of murder, attempted murder, and bomb blasts, sources are reported to have informed.

All three suspects have confessed to killing an important political figure, sources are reported to have informed. A large number of weapons and a large amount of contraband has also been recovered from their possession.

Moreover, during an ongoing search operation near Gizri the other day, a street criminal was detained and weapons were also recovered from his possession.

A drug-seller was also arrested during a raid conducted in Clifton late Monday night. Police also recovered contraband from the arrestee’s possession.