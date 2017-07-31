World Bank assures ‘neutrality’ in India, Pakistan talks over Indus Waters Treaty

The World Bank has assured its continued neutrality and impartiality in helping India and Pakistan find an “amicable way forward” during talks over issues related to two of India’s hydroelectricity projects under Indus Waters Treaty.

Welcoming the participation of India and Pakistan in the talks to be held here today (Tuesday), World Bank’s Vice President for South Asia region Annette Dixon said, “We are pleased both parties have confirmed their participation in the meeting hosted by the World Bank in Washington, DC.”

“The World Bank welcomes the spirit of goodwill and cooperation,” Dixon said in a letter to the Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna. In the letter dated July 25, the World Bank assured the Indian envoy its “continued neutrality and impartiality in helping the parties to find amicable way forward.”

The two countries last held talks over the two projects in March this year during the meeting of Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) in Pakistan.

Pakistan had approached the World Bank last year, raising concerns over the designs of the two hydroelectricity projects located in Jammu and Kashmir.

It demanded that the World Bank, which is the mediator between the two countries under the 57-year-old water distribution pact, set up a court of arbitration to look into its concerns.