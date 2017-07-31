This was the most difficult tenure of my political career: Nisar

Former interior minister acknowledges entire ministry staff for their hard-work, diligence and commitment to duty

Former Interior and Narcotics Control Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday acknowledged entire Ministry, including heads and staff of its attached departments, for their hard-work, diligence and commitment to duty during his tenure.

In a letter written to the interior secretary, Chaudhry Nisar gave credit to entire team of the ministry and its attached departments for providing their complete support in translating a vision into reality. He also acknowledged the services of former interior secretaries who worked with him during this period for their cooperation and commitment to bring qualitative change in working environment.

He said that during his political career – spanning over three decades now – he has had an opportunity to head various ministries and added that needless to say, the present tenure was the most challenging during his entire political career in terms of huge and multi-faceted challenges that we, as a country, were faced with.

Nisar said, “From issues connected to our national security, the fight against militants to ensuring internal security and maintenance of law and order, from various administrative measures and internal reforms within our organisations to formulating new policies aimed at restoring sanctity of our laws and introducing transparency and rule of law, we had multi-dimensional tasks before as whatever we have been able to accomplish during this period is a matter of record.”

“I realize that at times my expectations from the ministry and its attached departments exceeded institutional capacities but we must not forget that people of Pakistan look towards the politicians and bureaucrats of country for redressal of their issues,” he said, “We cannot afford to be oblivious of their issues and problems. I am confident that each and every officer has a realization of his responsibilities and what we owe to our people and our country.”

The former minister hoped that the momentum generated would be carried forward and each day would witness further improvements in output and ability of the ministry and its attached departments towards service delivery.