Struggle against corruption to continue: Sirajul Haq

By: SHEIKH HAQ NAWAZ

JI chief says electoral reforms vital for fair general elections

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has said that the struggle against corruption would continue until every corrupt politician is behind bars.

He expressed these views while talking to Pakistan Today on Monday.

“Our struggle against corruption and corrupt leadership of the country has not ended yet, it would continue until the arrest of the last corrupt power-holder of the national exchequer of the country,” he said.

He said, “the politics of corruption, exploitation, fraud, forgery, dishonesty, and the usurpation of the rights of the have-nots would now be ended at every cost as this type of politics has already badly damaged the country, nation and the national institutions”.

He added, “We are in favour and support of the politics of transparency, honesty and fairness.”

Sirajul Haq said that the society has been in grip of corrupt ruling elite, cruel landlords, land-grabbers and looters of the national exchequer for a long time which kept posing as saviours and rulers of the nation.

“These plunderers in the guise of politicians would now be eliminated from the national political scene and would be replaced by God-fearing, pious and honest personalities; and we would try our best to purge our society of these national criminals,” said Sirajul Haq.

He reiterated that the process of accountability must be continued at every cost and level as it is the first and foremost inevitable national requirement of today to make Pakistan a corruption free Islamic country.

The JI chief went on to say that it is the mission statement of Jamaat-e-Islami to provide the country with an honest leadership that could lead the country and its people in the right direction.

Before holding the next general elections, the new electoral reforms should be enforced in letter and spirit, otherwise, the elections are futile as the current electoral system is full of flaws with possibilities of rigging, he added.

“Until the required key reforms are introduced in it, no electoral exercise would be able to meet our national electoral political needs,” said the JI chief.

Sirajul Haq also alleged that twenty-million forged votes were casted directly or indirectly by most of the dominant parties in past general elections which is the reason for the elections’ results to be disputed.