Shahbaz Sharif vows to hit PM House with Punjab speed

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD – Shahbaz Sharif, the long-term successor to ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and chief minister of the vast Punjab province, says he will rise to the ranks of prime minister with ‘Punjab Speed’.

The 65-year-old, who has proven his competency through fast-paced development projects in Pakistan’s most populous province, says he has relied on ‘Punjab Speed’ for most of his political and personal life.

“Punjab Speed is the only way forward. It was already a game changer. As it turns out, for me, it’s a name-changer as well. I’m ready to hit the PM House with Punjab speed,” Shahbaz told this scribe.

“After testing the speed on Punjab, its time I use it to get to the top of Pakistan’s political hierarchy. Even bhaiya has praised it on more than one occasion.”

The Punjab chief minister got even more candid when he revealed he has been using ‘Punjab Speed’ at home. “How do you think I have been able to manage five different marriages? I am 65 but look 25. I act 25 as well.”

Shahbaz said that after having already conquered Lahore, Beijing and Istanbul, the ‘three most important cities in the world’, he was ready to transform the ‘dull and monotonous’ capital of Pakistan

“Don’t expect Islamabad to be asleep at 8 pm henceforth,” he vowed.