SC to resume hearing PTI chief’s disqualification case today

ISLAMABAD: The three-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising of Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Umar Ata Bandial will resume hearing of the disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan today.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi had petitioned to the Supreme Court to disqualify Imran and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen for ‘not declaring their assets and violating the income tax ordinance and peoples act’. The petition also terms the PTI a ‘foreign funded party’.

PTI’s counsel, Anwar Mansoor, will be presenting his arguments today after being on a medical leave in previous proceedings.

Hanif Abbasi had presented a 15-point reply challenging PTI chief’s 700-page ‘money trail’ submitted on Monday.

During the last hearing on Tuesday, Bukhari had said that Khan’s former wife Jemima’s documents proved the money trail [of selling the London flat and acquiring property in Bani Gala].

During the hearing, the chief justice observed that Bukhari will be given time to verify the documents.

“We will try our best to satisfy the court and will go to London if need be to verify the documents,” Bukhari had stated.