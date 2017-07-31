Quackery exposes residents in Gadap Town to HBV/HCV

KARACHI: An estimated 35 per cent residents of 25 rural units in Gadap Town, Karachi are inflicted with either hepatitis B or hepatitis C because of their unchecked exposure to contaminated tools used by quacks.

A senior researcher associated with Baqai Medical University (BMU), Professor Jamil Ahmed sharing details of the study conducted by the BMU students and doctors associated with Fatima Hospital, the teaching hospital functional in Gadap Town, said people with their prior permission were randomly selected for the exercise.

“No less than 35 per cent of the 18,000 Gadap Town’s residents were found to be suffering from the blood borne strains of the viral ailment,” he told APP on Monday.

The idea, he said, was to ascertain the exact prevalence of hepatitis in Gadap Town as well as among the patients visiting Fatima Hospital and help people by providing a preventive approach.

The investigations, he said, revealed that unsafe child delivery practices coupled with the application of non-sterilised and contaminated tools used during the dental procedure were the major contributory factors for blood borne types of the viral disease among the area people.

In the given situation, the researcher said urgent measures are needed to prevent further spread of the ailment among the local population through adequate public awareness and cost effective preventive measures.

Prevention has to be wide ranged, including safe intimacy, mandatory use of disposable syringes, avoiding unnecessary application of drip therapy – that if unavoidable must ensure use of sterilised needles only, he elaborated.

Reiterating that hepatitis can be controlled, the researcher said that political will is pre-requisite to achieve the goal.

“It ought to be also complimented with concerted efforts on part of the government, private medical practitioners and the community helping people against ailments in general,” he said.

To a query, Dr Jamil Ahmed said that an urgent attention is equally required to ensure easy availability of potable water in the area protecting inhabitants against water borne categories of hepatitis.

“Clean water, fit and safe for human consumption is the basic right of people,” said the senior doctor mentioning that issue of affordable cost must also be duly addressed.

Dr M Kamran also actively involved in the study said that authorities must urgently resort to HBV vaccination campaign in the areas ensuring that a follow-up is regularly ensured to contain further spread of the disease.

“Poor consideration towards sterilised tools by quacks and fake providers of healthcare is also needed to be handled on efficient as well as strong lines,” he emphasised.