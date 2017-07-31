PTI chief submitted fake documents in SC: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Asif Kirmani came down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday, alleging him of presenting fake documents in the foreign funding case against in the Supreme Court.

Kirmani further claimed,“PTI is a fraud party. Its leader is not ashamed to present fake documents in the [Supreme Court]. This is the height of shamelessness.”

He questioned Khan why he had not declared his offshore assets and why was he still receiving presents from his former wife?

Terming PTI’s rally the other day a “musical night”, Kirmani said Imran Khan has brought Pakistan on a verge of disaster.

“Imran Khan once said he would never want to be a [leader] like Sheikh Rasheed. Now he has nominated the same man as the prime minister,” Kirmani remarked.

Kirmani remarked that PTI chief’s politics would end when he lands in jail after being disqualified in the foreign funding case.

Kirmani stated that PML-N respects and accepts SC’s decision of PM Nawaz’s disqualification but he claimed that he still enjoys great public support.