PTI chief cannot take on PML-N all by himself: Khurshid Shah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khurshid Shah on Monday said that the major credit for the success in Panama Case verdict must go to Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Siraj ul Haq for they were the first ones to take the case up to the apex court.

Shah alleged that it was an understanding between the parties to jointly announce the opposition’s prime ministerial candidate but Khan quickly nominated Sheikh Rashid.

“Khan’s statements could endanger the opposition’s unity,” Shah said.

Shah further claimed that the PTI chief cannot take on PML-N without the support of other opposition parties.