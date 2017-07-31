Priyanka Chopra hints at possibility of collaboration with Madhuri

NEWS DESK: Priyanka Chopra, while recently visiting India has hinted at the possibility of a collaboration with Madhuri Dixit, reported a local newspaper.

She refused to give out any details but did say that something will be announced soon.

Priyanka Chopra along with a major international network is all set to produce the comedy series that will follow the life of Bollywood actor aka Madhuri Dixit. The series will supposedly be set on Madhuri’s life as she tries to settle in the US after getting married.

Thrilled to finally announce my exciting new project with these two legends and icons @MadhuriDixit @priyankachopra https://t.co/520RhMOrcU pic.twitter.com/W0pQGid2wD — Sri Rao (@NewYorkSri) July 28, 2017

Confirming the news, Sri Rao, who has written shows such as General Hospital: Night Shift, shared a picture of himself, Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit on his social networking handle.

Rao will write the pilot and be the executive producer for the show along with Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Sriram Nene. While there is no announcement regarding who will portray Madhuri, this news has certainly got us excited.