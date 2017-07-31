PPP will not support Rasheed: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party will not vote for Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed for the post of the prime minister, according to media reports.

In a statement, the PPP chief said that they will not vote in favour of the nominee chosen by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that his party will fight the election with its own candidate. The final decision regarding their nominee for the PM election will be made tomorrow.

It should be noted that PPP leaders Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah and Naveed Qamar had submitted their nomination papers for the election earlier today.