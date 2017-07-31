Political ‘unrest’ would not affect cricket board elections: Sethi

Earlier in July, Najam Sethi was shortlisted among the two nominees for the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG), along with Arif Ejaz.

The BoGs’ three-year tenure – along with the current chairman Shaharyar Khan – would end in August. This would mean that replacements would be due. Sethi is already on the BoG and his tenure looks set to be extended by three years till August 2020. Meanwhile, Arif Ejaz would replace Shaharyar Khan on the board.

The BoG was reduced from 14 to 10 members three years ago and four of these come from regional associations, four from services organisations and two are directly appointed by the patrol – the prime minister (PM). However, the approval for the two directly members to the BoG, Sethi and Ejaz, had come from the then PM, Nawaz Sharif, who has since been disqualified and will be replaced.

On paper, there shouldn’t be too many changes in the PCB setup since Nawaz’s replacement would likely continue the policies already in place on all fronts, but the question has indeed sprung up as to who would be the PCB chairman after Shaharyar Khan.

Following Nawaz’s disqualification, Sethi’s nomination as a member of the BoG has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). But Sethi has said in a press conference that the current political unrest in the country would not affect the elections of cricket board.

He added, “There is no legal obstacle in my way to become chief, and I will keep on doing my work despite criticism.” With Sethi’s appointment set to go through in an office that has been heavily politicised, the transformation in local politics would continue to engulf the national cricket team as well.

In the recent past, Sethi has been held responsible for the failures of cricket team. But, in the last 12 months, Pakistan has witnessed two major triumphs in the shape of the ICC Test mace and the Champions Trophy in June. Between the two was the successful second season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which culminated in the final in Lahore against all odds.

PSL’s role isn’t limited to the boundless entertainment it provided, or indeed take baby steps towards the return of international cricket, which could see a World-XI tour the country in September. The group of players that helped lay the foundation of Pakistan’s win were PSL graduates as well. Hasan Ali, Pakistan’s bowler of the tournament, and Fakhar Zaman, the team’s best batsman are both PSL’s finds, along with Shadab Khan.

In this regard, Pakistan cricket clearly is moving forward in terms of results on the field and the scope of international teams touring the country. With Pakistan cricket typically traversing a sinusoidal trajectory in recent years, the recent successes have meant that Najam Sethi has never been in a stronger position for the PCB helm.