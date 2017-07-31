Photo exhibition to be held at PNCA as part of Independence day celebrations

ISLAMABAD: A photo exhibition on theme “Land, Life and People of Pakistan,” will be held here at National Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in the first week of August in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

“The objective of the exhibition is to showcase the photo images of our most celebrated photographers on this prestigious occasion and to invite the audience, expose and share the cultural consciousness of our beloved country,” an official of the PNCA said.

The council has invited entries from the interested artists and students to send five most recent images, complementing the above theme in 16″x24″ size to enter in the exhibition. The soft and hard copy of the image can be dispatched on address: Sobia Rehman (PE-VAD) Pakistan National Council of the Arts F-5/1, Islamabad until July 28.