PAT moves ECP for barring Nawaz from chairing party meetings

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has filed a petition in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for barring Nawaz Sharif from presiding over the meeting of PML-N and nullifying the decision taken in the meeting held under him.

Ishtiaq Chaudhry advocate from PAT filed a petition in Election Commission that Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified from the PM slot after Supreme Court order, therefore a disqualified person cannot preside over the meeting of his party under the constitution anymore.

The petitioner prayed that ECP should issue orders for stopping Nawaz Sharif from chairing party meetings besides setting aside all of decisions taken in the meeting.