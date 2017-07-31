‘Pakistan’s future linked with a vibrant democracy’

PM Farooq Haider says Kashmiris to only opt for accession with Pakistan

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Sunday said that Kashmiri people would only opt for accession with Pakistan as they had deep love and affinity for the Islamic Republic.

“We Kashmiris have been struggling for the last 70 years to become part of Pakistan,” he said, adding that they could not think of having accession to anyone else. “In Saturday’s press conference, I did not use any such words reported in a section of media about Kashmir’s accession,” he said with reference to his misquoted remarks.

Talking to newsmen, the Kashmiri prime minister said that the integrity and security of Pakistan was the guarantee for Azad Jammu Kashmir’s progress and prosperity. He asked certain elements to stop issuing certificates about patriotism.

He said that future of Pakistan was linked with a vibrant democracy and he would continue to struggle with his leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for the supremacy of the parliament. He said that Nawaz Sharif had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at all fora, including the United Nations, for giving the Kashmiri people their legitimate right to self-determination.

Nawaz Sharif had also taken up the martyrdom of Burhan Wani at the UN General Assembly session in an effective manner, Prime Minister Haider pointed out. “The whole nation stands by Nawaz Sharif. I assure him that he will find me standing shoulder to shoulder as a party worker,” he said.

He said that Nawaz Sharif took keen interest in development of Azad Jammu Kashmir, besides taking specific initiatives which would have far-reaching effects on progress and prosperity of the state. “I will speak over article 62 and 63. I’m not a pigeon to close my eyes in troubled times,” he said.

In a statement on Sunday, former president Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the ‘misquoted’ statement of Kashmiri prime minister in which he reportedly said that after the Supreme Court disqualifying Nawaz Sharif from holding public office, the Kashmiris will seriously rethink with which country they should seek annexation of their territory.

He condemned the remarks as atrocious and insulting to the decades long freedom struggle of Kashmiris and their right to self-determination promised to them by the UN. “How can the UN resolutions and the inalienable right to self-determination be bartered away with the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by a judicial process,” he asked.

Terming the remarks as totally unacceptable, Zardari also demanded of Prime Minister Haider to retract his statement and apologise to the people.