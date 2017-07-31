Pakistani youth eager to learn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: Almeida

ISLAMABAD: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu master Carlos Almeida, on Monday, said Pakistani youth is eager to learn and during his visit to Pakistan, he would pass on all latest techniques about the game to the players.

Addressing at a press conference organised by the Embassy of Brazil in Islamabad, Almeida said during his short visit to Pakistan, he would try his utmost to educate interested enthusiasts about the game. “Besides giving training sessions in Islamabad, I would also be travelling to Lahore and Karachi to hold sessions and seminars there for individuals wishing to learn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu,” he said.

He said these days players lose Jiu-Jitsu fights due to not having proper technique and knowledge about the game. “A slight change or improvement in technique and skills can help them win big games,” he said. Almeida, who is a 3rd degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) black belt, said he would also be having a training session with Pakistani Jiu-Jitsu players in Lahore.

Responding to a question, he said two to three days training won’t be enough for players to learn complete techniques about the game but players can also educate themselves through his videos available on social media.

He said he also has players in Portugal and India who want to become skilled at Jiu-Jitsu. “But due to a shortage of time he would not be visiting there and would try to educate them some other way,” he said and added from Pakistan he would go to UAE.

“After Football and swimming the Brazilians are eager to gain knowledge of Jiu-Jitsu. I would be going to Brazil at the end of this year to teach the players about the game,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan, Claudio Lins said our embassy is playing an active role in promoting Brazilian culture and sports in Pakistan.