Opposition to meet today to decide on proposed candidate for interim PM’s post

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties will be holding an important meeting to decide upon the name of a joint candidate for interim prime minister.

Sheikh Rasheed, in this regard, has already collected his nomination papers. However, whether the opposition will reach a consensus on proposing Sheikh Rasheed’s name or another name for interim premiership will be decided in today’s huddle.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah has also invited the parliamentary leader of FATA members, Shah Jee Gull Afridi to attend the session while a telephonic conversation was also held between Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujat and Jamat-e-Islami’s Siraj-ul-Haq.

Awami National Party (ANP) also exchanged their views on the issue of a joint candidate.

PML-N, on the other hand, has nominated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the interim prime minister’s post. Abbasi met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and FATA members for their support the other day. He also held a meeting with National Peoples Party chairman Murtaza Jatoi.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair appealed Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) for vote of confidence while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Naveed Qamar also sought support from Farooq Sattar.

Pakistan’s parliament will meet on Tuesday to elect an interim prime minister.