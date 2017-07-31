Opposition parties fail to reach consensus on joint name for PM’s slot

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting of the opposition parties held today in the chamber of Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah, a consensus could not be reached regarding a joint candidate for the slot of prime minister. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have all submitted separate nomination papers for the slot of prime minister.

PPP’s Khurshid Shah had decided to hold a meeting in the hope that the opposition would unanimously nominate a single name for the prime minister’s slot.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed have submitted Rasheed’s nomination papers.

Qureshi while addressing the media later, said that the opposition must allow a chance to Rasheed who was one of the petitioners in the Panama Papers case.

Qureshi claimed that the opposition parties will take their time to think over the option of rallying behind Rasheed.

Meanwhile, MQM-P’s Sheikh Salahuddin, PPP’s Khursheed Shah and MNA Naveed Qamar also submitted their nomination papers following the meeting.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khurshid Shah on Monday had stated that the major credit for the success in Panama Case verdict must go to Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Siraj ul Haq for they were the first ones to take the case up to the apex court.

Shah alleged that it was an understanding between the parties to jointly announce the opposition’s prime ministerial candidate but Khan quickly nominated Sheikh Rashid.

“Khan’s statements could endanger the opposition’s unity,” Shah said.

Shah further claimed that the PTI chief cannot take on PML-N without the support of other opposition parties.