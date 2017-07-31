Oil Tankers Association strike enters second day in Quetta

QUETTA: Oil Tankers Association’s strike in Quetta entered its second day today.

The association had gone on a strike over misbehaviour with oil tankers’ drivers at the check posts. Thereafter, numerous tankers remain parked at Mastung road.

Leaders of the association have claimed that the strike will persist for an indefinite time period.

Owing to a shortage of fuel, petrol pumps are closed in the city causing immense inconvenience for the public.