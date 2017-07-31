Nomination papers for leader of the house to be filed by 2pm today

The National Assembly Secretariat will be receiving nomination papers until 2:00 pm today, while the Speaker National Assembly will scrutinize the papers at 3:00 pm.

So far Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed have obtained the nomination papers from the office of the Secretary National Assembly.

The National Assembly will meet on Tuesday at 3:00 pm to elect the new leader of the house. Following the election, the new prime minister will take an oath of his office. The oath will be administered by the President.

Thereafter, the new prime minister will constitute the federal cabinet.

PML-N has nominated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as interim Prime Minister.