NDMA launches MIRA guidelines for disaster management

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on Monday, launched Multi-Sector Initial Rapid Assessment (MIRA) guidelines, a globally accepted tool for scientific, quick and accurate disaster assessment.

These Guidelines were prepared by the NDMA in collaboration with United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

While briefing the participants of the ceremony NDMA Member Operations, Brig Mukhtar Ahmed, said MIRA is an inter-agency needs-assessment and analysis process, from which a joint strategic plan for emergency response is developed.

MIRA Guidelines for Pakistan is a comprehensive document developed according to the international standards keeping in view the local cultural and socials requirements, he informed.

These guidelines would strengthen Pakistan’s Disaster Management System by providing a tool for scientific, quick, accurate and timely assessment of losses caused by disasters.

NDMA chairman in his keynote address observed that Pakistan was vulnerable to extreme weather events and prone to climate hazards whether natural or human induced.

To enhance coordination in disaster management activities, the NDMA has developed a National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP), various policies, guidelines, standard operating procedures and tool kits, he said.

He said that MIRA Guidelines was another addition to this bouquet and hoped that through the timely conduct of MIRA, the decision makers and other humanitarian organisations will be able to accurately assess the dynamics and realities of a post-disaster situation and can initiate a timely action.

Neil Buhne, United Nations Coordinator in Pakistan, while addressing the ceremony said that it is heartening to mention that Pakistan will follow MIRA Guidelines.

At the end Chairman NDMA extend his appreciations to all NDMA’s partners, Provincial/Regional Disaster Management Authorities, UN Agencies, members of the humanitarian community and all stakeholders who provided invaluable input and feedback to help improve these guidelines.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Neil Buhne; United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) country head; senior representative from federal ministries, divisions, departments; director generals of all Disasters Management Authorities (DMAs); representatives of non-government organisations (NGO) and International non-government organisations, participated in the launching ceremony of the MIRA Guideline.

Meanwhile, the NDMA distributes 865 tents and 600 wheat bags among the rain-hit people, so far, in various areas of the country.

As many as 220 rice bags, including 590 blankets, 250 plastic mats,450 kitchen sets, 1400 mosquito nets, 1300 jerry cans, 100 life-saving jackets and 150 gas cylinders have been distributed among the victims.