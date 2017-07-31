Nawaz’s disqualification unacceptable: NA deputy speaker

HAVELIAN: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbassi, on Monday, said the people of Pakistan love former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and has not accepted his disqualification.

He was addressing a protest rally of the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Havelian to show solidarity with Nawaz Sharif.

Javed Murtaza Abbassi said Nawaz Sharif was not disqualified on charges of corruption. He said masses would strongly reply in the forthcoming general elections of 2018 by electing PML-N with an even bigger majority.

Abbassi strongly condemned Imran Khan’s speech in Islamabad where he used abusive language against PML-N-nominated prime minister, Gilgit Baltistan chief minister and the prime minister of the AJK.

The deputy speaker disclosed that soon Nawaz Sharif would visit NA-18 and address the people.

The PML-N Parliamentary leader in KP Assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha and former PML-N member provincial assembly Ayub Afridi also addressed the rally.

A large number of angry PML-N workers from all walks of life were present in the protest rally.