NAB chief to hold meeting to discuss implementation of SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry is likely to head an important meeting today to discuss the course of action following Supreme Court’s orders regarding the referral of cases in the Panama Papers case.

Sources are reported to have said that the deputy chairperson of the bureau, deputy prosecutor general, director general operations and director general of NAB Rawalpindi are all expected to be present at the meeting.

The Supreme Court on July 28 had announced the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister in addition to NAB being ordered to file references against Nawaz Sharif, his children Hussain, Hasan and Maryam, son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar and then finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

The NAB has been granted six weeks, from the date of the court’s order, to file the cases in the accountability court. Moreover, the trial court will have a duration of 6 months to reach a decision for the filed cases.

Moreover, a nominated judge of the Supreme Court will supervise and oversee the implementation of the verdict as well as the trial court proceedings.

NAB will be drafting a report on the businesses of the Sharif family, including Azizia Steel Mills’, Hill Metals Establishment and ownership of Azizia Steel Mills apart from other cases.

Moreover, NAB will be required to file any additional references if and when any other asset is revealed.

An appropriate action as per the law is to be sought against any deed, document or affidavit filed by or on behalf of the respondents or any other person to be fake, false, forged or fabricated.