Monsoon currents penetrating eastern, upper regions of country

Monsoon currents are reaching eastern and upper parts of the country on Monday and are likely to stay there during the next few days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Rain and thunderstorm (with occasional heavy falls) are expected at scattered places in Kashmir, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), and Islamabad today.

Isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Sargodha and Sahiwal divisions are also expected to receive rains during the next 24-hours.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, the PMD said.