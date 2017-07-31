KSA imposes SR 2,000 additional fee on 3rd-time pilgrims

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has informed the third-time intending pilgrims to pay SR 2,000 additional fee.

A spokesman of the ministry said in a statement that the Saudi government has imposed the additional fee on the intending pilgrims, who had already performed the Hajj in the year 2014 and 2015 and once again going to perform Hajj in 2017 under private or government scheme.

The ministry would receive additional SR 2,000 from the Hujjaj before departing to Saudi Arabia. The Hujjaj going to perform Hajj through private scheme would pay the fee to Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs). The ministry has asked the intending pilgrims to get receipt of the paid fee.