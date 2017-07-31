Illegal tax collection underway in several union councils of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Illegal tax is being allegedly collected in several Union Councils (UC) located in Islamabad, while the authorities have failed to stop this practice.

According to media reports owing to the non-settlement of the tax collection issue between Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the union councils, taxes are being collected illegally in some of the UCs. The MCI is likely to take a strict action against the UCs and is considering seeking assistance from Islamabad’s chief commissioner.

According to sources, several UCs have collected tax worth millions of rupees in violation of Local bodies Act which MCI has several reservations with. An official, on condition of anonymity, said that the MCI issued a notification for the postponement of tax collection campaign, but several UCs dumped the notification and orders and are continuing their tax collection drive.

Rawat UC has imposed over Rs100 million tax, while the Saidpur UC has collected over Rs250 million during the campaign.

Islamabad’s mayor has taken serious notice of this malpractice and is considering taking a strict action against the UCs chairmen behind this illegal move.