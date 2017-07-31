Former AGP gets one year imprisonment for dual nationality

The local court has awarded one year sentence to former auditor general of Pakistan (AGP) Buland Akhtar Rana over the charge of having dual nationality.

Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing of the case. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested him from the premises of the court after the verdict announced by the court.

It is worth-mentioning here that Buland Akhtar Rana was appointed as auditor general of Pakistan during the PPP regime. He identified the corruption worth Rs 200 billion of incumbent government of PML-N committed in the circular debt of Rs 400 billion due to which government has expressed its annoyance over it.

Former AGP had unveiled the mega corruption in the country during his tenure and made public the financial scandals worth billions of rupees in various departments including NHA, Overseas Pakistanis Housing Society, Grand Hayat Hotel, Instaphone and Petroleum Development Levy.

Audit papers were also edited and compiled on the directions of former AGP which created problems for the existing government of PML-N.

The PML-N government had filed a reference against Buland Akhtar Rana in 2015 stating that he himself ordered to increase his salary while violating the constitution.

Later a case was also lodged to harass the female director general in which he was acquitted. The government had also leveled allegations of corruption against him which could not be proved.

It is learnt that former AGP Buland Akhtar Rana belonged to Jalilpur Pirwala and his brother had withdrawn his nomination papers from this seat on the will of former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani. In return of this loyalty Yousaf Raza Gillani had appointed him on this slot.