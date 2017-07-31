Divided we stand

Joint opposition candidate for PM a mirage

To a people already suffering from a severe case of Panama-gate Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, came disturbing news in the controversial statements attributed to AJK Prime Minister regarding the territories’ accession, and then the somewhat surprising formal statement at the PTI rally regarding Sheikh Rashid being PTI’s candidate for Prime Minister and the wily veteran’s sealing of the deal by his swift acceptance and profuse public thanks to Imran Khan. PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi had earlier hinted at taking a united stand on the issue with the opposition.

The impact of the first event was diluted somewhat by the emotional and vehement denial of his alleged remarks by the AJK leader, though some were still baying for his blood for treason afterwards and the truth of the matter remains opaque, but the ramifications of the second decision will have far reaching influence in the actual role of the opposition leading up to the 2018 general elections. President Ayub Khan’s statement of the infighting opposition of his day as ‘nine cats tied by their tails’ unfortunately holds true today, with the qualification that now there are a total of 42 political parties: mainstream, minor and regional.

The announcement put paid to any hopes of the opposition fielding a united candidate against the PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, whose victory was assured in any case because of the majority held in the National Assembly by the ruling party and its allies, but unity would have sent a positive, powerful message that the post-Nawaz Sharif opposition would be more meaningful and constructive, taking full advantage of the leadership jolt to the ruling party. The opposition meeting on Monday morning failed to agree on a unanimous candidate, with the PPP, the JI and the MQM filing papers of their separate candidates. Another opportunity lost, through impulsive, immature decisions. Any chance of opposition unity in the upcoming NA-120 seat vacated by the disqualified premier also appears bleak. The government’s hand is strengthened and – emboldened – it is now trying to achieve unanimity for its candidate.