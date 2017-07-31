Cricketer Shahzaib moves LHC for removal of his name from ECL

The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to the Interior Ministry and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for August 7 on a petition filed by suspended cricketer Shahzaib Hassan for removal of his name from Exit Control List (ECL).

The court also summoned a responsible officer of the ministry on the next date of hearing. The single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali heard the petition filed by the suspended cricketer.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel arguing before the court submitted that a PCB Anti-corruption Tribunal was hearing a case against Shahzaib Hassan over allegations of spot-fixing during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty-20 Tournament.

He said that the name of suspended cricketer had been included in the ECL after approval of the Interior Ministry. He said that the step was not only illegal but also unconstitutional. He said that the petitioner was unable to travel abroad to meet his family due to his name on the ECL. He pleaded the court to issue directions for removing the name of petitioner from the ECL.

The court after recording initial arguments issued notices to the respondents and sought their reply till August 7. Shahzaib is charged with breaches of Articles 2.1.4, 2.4.4; and 2.4.5 of the PCB Anti-corruption Code.

The tribunal, headed by retired judge of the Lahore High Court Asghar Haider with PCB’s former chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Tauqir Zia and Wasim Bari as members, was hearing the case against the cricketer.