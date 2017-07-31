Companies use PM’s disqualification as marketing stunt

When the Prime Minister of Pakistan was ousted from his seat, many supporters saw the verdict as ill founded whilst opponents hailed the decision as just within a democratic system. A small minority, however, saw it as an unprecedented opportunity to market their products, services and some, in some cases, themselves.

The widely popular fast food joint ‘Johnny & Jugnu’ aligned themselves with the decision in hopes of ‘a better tomorrow for JJ and for Pakistan’ and considered the verdict ‘a gift ‘straight from the supreme court’.

The internet based tech wholesaler, Telemart, posted wordplay that used the verdict as fodder to advertise, what they call, their ‘Good After-(Noon)’ sale. Though the post had a disclaimer attached which was the company’s attempt to appear nonpolitical, a cartoon of the PM leaving office tells another story. In a similar fashion to J & J, Telemart considers the ouster and independence gift before independence day.

Cafe / Restaurant, the Waffle House’s post, on the other hand, was anything but non-political. Their promotion apparently gives a 20 percent discount to anyone who says ‘GONE NAWAZ GONE’. When exactly the phrase is to be said is not specified what is explicitly mentioned is the penalty a negative 25 percent penalty for ‘PML-N Supporters’. It is not sure how the restaurant will be able to discern between supporters and, very vocal, non-supporters, but it has been able to garner a lot of marketing attention because of their post.

Perhaps the most successful attempt at capitalising the situation comes from shirt printing services. New designs have emerged, each as relevant as the next, ranging from the PML-N political symbol behind bars and prints that title Sharif as ‘Crime Minister’. The Calibri font has garnered increasing popularity with the “Calibri est. 2007’ being endorsed by celebrities and opposition leaders.