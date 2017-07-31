COAS greets Chinese army on its 90th Foundation Day

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, greeting the Chinese People’s Liberation Army on its 90th Foundation Day, vowed to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

According to ISPR, the COAS expressed his best wishes for Chinese army and vowed to further strengthen Pak-China friendship. He said Pakistan and China enjoyed exemplary relations in every sector especially military defence. He said great projects like CPEC were symbol of the longstanding old relations.

The COAS said that CPEC was an important project for the two countries. He assured that all possible resources were being utilised for security of the project. He was optimistic that completion of the project would not only bring prosperity among people of the both countries but also in the entire region.