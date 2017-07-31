Are PTDC rest houses only for accommodating VVIPs?

ISLAMABAD: Dozens of PTDC’s rest houses – constructed to facilitate public at large to promote tourism at various key places across Pakistan – have, unfortunately, been marked for VVIP’s only.

Danish Ali, a resident of Islamabad said that he, along with his wife, has planned to spend a week at Naran, Kaghan, following which he visited PTDC’s office one month before, but the officials said that all the rooms are already reserved and there is no available space.

So he was only left with the option to book a private room, which was too costly. He said two days earlier, on July 2nd, one of his friends also planned to visit Naran, and he easily got a booking of one room for four days as he belonged to an influential family.

It is pertinent to mention here that at a time when the country was struggling in the projection of its soft image across the globe and struggling to attract domestic and foreign tourists, the ruling PML-N has chosen a tainted person for uplifting tourism sector of the country – a step, which raises many eyebrows.

Following the tradition to overlook competency and to accommodate loyalists, the federal government has appointed Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor as Managing Director of the struggling Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) many months ago.

Ghafoor, who also remained Punjab prisons minister from 2008 to 2012, has a dubious and chequered history as he made headlines for attaining two degrees through impersonation.

Two FIRs: FIR 165/95 in City Raiwind Police Station in Akram’s (FA-degree) case, and FIR 364/1998 in Amjad’s (master degree) case with the City Division Police Station, Sheikhupura, was also registered against him.

On June 9, Islamabad police have also registered another FIR against MD PTDC for obstructing public servant from performing their official duty outside JIT’s office, Federal Judicial Academy (FJA).

It is noted that PTDC Motels (Pvt.) Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 as wholly owned subsidiary of PTDC under the repealed Companies Act 1913 (Now the Companies Ordinance, 1984) to operate motels, resorts and restaurants constructed under PSDP grants. It is governed by its Board of Directors with MD PTDC as its chairman.

PTDC Motels North (Pvt.) Ltd. is currently running 35 motels and 4 restaurants all over Pakistan including Flashman’s Hotel, Rawalpindi, Ayubia Motel, Balakot Motel, Bahawalpur Motel, Bamburet Motel, Booni (Chitral), Barseen Motel, Besham Motel, Chitral Motel, Gilgit Motel, Gupis Motel, Hunza Motel, Kalam Motel, Khaplu Motel, Mastuj Motel, Moenjodaro Motel, Miandam Motel, Naran Motel, Panakot Motel, Rama Lake Motel, Saidu Sharif Motel, Satpara Motel, Skardu Motel, Sost Motel, Taxila Motel, Taftan Motel, Ziarat Motel, Wagha Motel, and Birmoglasht Motel.

Similarly, talking to Pakistan Today, Asif Shahan said that he also planned to visit Chitral for some research on culture last year, but he faced the same problem.

‘I called on their local number and sought information for booking almost two weeks prior, but they said that all rooms are already booked,’ he said adding that the government of Pakistan should look into the matter that when the rooms are advanced-booked throughout the year then where is the revenue being spent?

PTDC’s Manager P&P Mukhtar Ali, when contacted, did not comment on the matter saying the manager of motels knows better.

PTDC General Manager Motels Ch. A.D. Tahir, upon contact, was not available to ascertain the reasons behind this.