14th death anniversary of Sardar Ibrahim observed in AJK

MIRPUR: The 14th death anniversary of founding president of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Ibrahim Khan was observed throughout the state on Monday.

Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan died in Islamabad on July 31, 2003, after a prolonged illness. He is buried in his native village in Rawalakot district. Qurankahawani was held for the departed soul at his mausoleum in Kot Mate Khan, Rawlakot.

It was a state holiday across Azad Jammu Kashmir to facilitate the people to observe the death anniversary of the renowned worker of the freedom struggle. Special ceremonies were held in various parts of the AJK to pay tributes to the departed leader for his meritorious services to the Kashmir cause.

A major ceremony was held at his mausoleum in Rawalakot yesterday morning along with the special function to pay tributes to the departed soul. In Mirpur, Qurankhawani was held on Monday for the rest of the departed soul. It was followed by a ceremony to mark the anniversary.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers paid glorious tributes to Sardar Ibrahim for his role in the Kashmir cause including fighting for the achievement of Kashmiris birth right to self-determination and asking for a settlement in agreement with the aspirations of the people.