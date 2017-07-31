125th birth anniversary of Fatima Jinnah observed

LAHORE: Speakers at the 125th birth anniversary of Mother of the Nation Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, paid her glowing tribute, saying that she was the first Pakistani politician to struggle against dictatorship in the country.

Her contribution to the Pakistan Movement is exemplary to the women in Pakistan, they said.

Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) organised the birth anniversary at the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust on Monday, which was attended by a good number of people from all walks of life, especially students from different institutions.

In his written message, NPT Chairman Rafique Tarrar called her a true reflection of Quaid-i-Azam. He said that NPT would hold a number of programmes in 2017 to highlight her services.