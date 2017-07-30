Time to save, rebuild strong democratic traditions: HRCP

‘Article 62 has no place in a democratic system’

Commenting on the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama Papers case and the subsequent developments, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called for a nationwide effort to build strong democratic traditions.

In a statement issued here, the commission said that the highest court in the land has spoken and its command has been duly obeyed. “This is an occasion not so much for celebration as it is for sober reflection for the case revealed a great deal that should prick the people’s conscience for long,” he said.

“Whatever may be said about the majesty of the law having been demonstrated, Pakistan cannot afford to be known as the country that hangs or sacks its prime ministers after short intervals,” the statement said. The Panama case has revealed much that is wrong with the way democratic institutions, including the parliament, the cabinet and political parties, have been functioning, it said.

The statement said that the removal of all such drags on the democratic system should be a priority item on the agenda of all politically conscious groups and citizens. “Nothing short of a nationwide drive to save and rebuild democracy will see Pakistan out of the woods,” it said. The action against the outgoing prime minister has been taken under a provision (Article 62) that has no place in a democratic system.

The statement said that the political leaderships must seriously consider ways of freeing themselves of this albatross around their necks. “At the same time, efforts must be made to revamp administrative policies and practices so that all loopholes that permit nepotism, graft and abuse of authority are plugged and timely action can be taken against any deviation from law or propriety,” it said.