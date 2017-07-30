The arc of the moral universe is long

…too often, too long, and too slow

28 July was a day of joy for many people. But for many, it was bitter sweet.

As Pakistan reeled from the shocking display of judicial independence, social media witnessed the emergence of videos from various sources in the international media drawing attention, once again, to the controversial alternative dispute resolution forums of the country.

Jirgas and panchayats, many argue, are a necessity in our society despite having gained “a bad name” with the public. As this paper learnt when we covered the controversial ADR bill in February this year, even many among the educated classes believe that these alternative courts are a necessary evil that can’t easily be done away with.

It’s a wonder though, that arguing for ADRs’ necessity doesn’t leave a foul taste in the mouths of their advocates when faced with horrific stories like the Multan revenge rape case.

No amount of television coverage or NGO outrage can make up for the fact that had our judicial system not been in the shambles it is, the Mukhtara Mai incident would never have occurred, nor would its latest re-incarnation have occurred.

Twenty of the recent rape’s culprits have been arrested as this editorial goes to print. But In a society that likens women and their virtue to candy wrappers, views silence in all matters a necessity for the maintenance of honour, and still knows the judicial system to be painfully, often fatally slow, it is hard to imagine how far police investigations will go in bringing any relief to the survivor.

Pakistan is indeed, to borrow a much quoted statement, full of people of extraordinary bravery. But no nation should have to require its people to be so brave.