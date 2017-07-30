Shuhada Sindh Police Day on August 4

KARACHI: Shuhada Sindh Police Day would be observed on August 4.

A directive to this effect was issued by Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the day would be marked at the level of police ranges in the province.

He said that Fateha would be offered at the graves of the martyrs of the Sindh Police and floral wreaths would also be laid.

Seminars would also be organised to highlight the sacrifices and achievements of police personnel for the maintenance of law and order.