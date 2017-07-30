Seminary collapses leaving three dead in Karak

KARAK: The roof of a seminary in Karak’s Sabirabad area collapsed early morning on Sunday, leaving at least three students dead, local authorities informed.

In addition three wounded students and two teachers were recovered from the rubble and shifted to DHQ Hospital, rescue workers informed.

Search to rescue eight students and teachers trapped under the rubble is still underway, a police spokesperson has informed.

The seminary collapsed due to the accumulation of rainwater in the structure’s foundations during the current monsoon season, authorities have informed.