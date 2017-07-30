Sehat Insaf Card to be extended to 24 lakh families in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has approved the extension of the Sehat Insaf Card to all employees of public and autonomous bodies including university, medical institutes, as well as lawyers, journalists etc.

This decision was taken by the CM during a meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, over extension of Sehat Insaf Card to 69% of the population of the province. The Health secretary gave a detailed presentation on the extension of the scheme, saying that under the CM’s directions, this facility would be extended to 24 lakh families of the province.

Previously it was available for 51% of the population. Under the extension plan, 7 Lakh additional families would be provided with the Sehat Insaf Card. Necessary steps have already been taken and an agreement was reached with State Life Insurance which would be renewed on August 31, 2017. The newly included families would receive healthcare facilities by July 1, 2018.

The Sehat Insaf Card was originally introduced for the poor and deserving families of the province who have no resources to obtain healthcare facilities. However, several different departments request facilitation through Sehat Insaf Card, which would be accommodated through the option of paying a premium.

The Health secretary was directed to write to the concerned department and hold a consultation for the purpose.