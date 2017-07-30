‘Religious parties should get united on one platform’

Religious parties should get united for fighting all challenges confronting the country, said Pakistan United Council Chairman and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Nazim Dr Abdul Rashid here on Sunday.

He said that efforts were being made to bring the religious parties on one platform and restore alliance like Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA). “I admire all such efforts,” he added.

“When leaders of different religious groups sit together and work, it sends a message of harmony across-the-country and their followers also become soft with each other,” he said.

He said that religious parties should always follow Islam’s vision of tolerance and mutual co-existence. Followers of one God, one Prophet (PBUH) and one book (Holy Quran) should get united for their country and discourage all forms of sectarianism and hatred, he added.