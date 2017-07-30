PTI all set to to celebrate Youm-e-Tashakkar at Parade Ground today

ISLAMABAD: Preparations continue for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rally at Parade Ground in Shakarparian area in lslamabad today to celebrate Youm-e-Tashakkar (Thanksgiving Rally).

The celebratory rally was announced by PTI chief Imran Khan following Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification as prime minister by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The rally is expected to commence at around 6pm today and last until 11pm, as per orders of the local administration.

As many as 1,600 security personnel are expected to be deployed to maintain security of the gathering. There are three ways set up for participants to enter Parade Ground.

Walkthrough gates have been installed at the entry points to ensure security of entrants.

A separate entry point has been made for women, where female security personnel will be deployed.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed is also reported to have informed that security arrangements have been completed for the rally.

PTI chief also visited Parade Ground on Saturday night to ensure and monitor the preparations for the gathering personally.