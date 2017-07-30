President Mamnoon summons NA session on August 1 to select new PM

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain, has the other day summoned a National Assembly session on August 1, 2017, to select the new Prime Minister, after the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that prime minister Nawaz Sharif stands disqualified in the Panama Papers case. Following the ruling, PM Nawaz had resigned from his post.

In addition, it was also decided that references be filed against Nawaz Sharif, his children Maryam, Hussain and Hasan, son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar, and ex-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to an accountability court within in six weeks and a decision must be reached in the cases within six months of being filed.

The court decision had been unanimously reached by all the five judges of the special bench of the SC.

A summary of the upcoming session has already been sent out to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

A new schedule for the new prime minister selection has already been issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

As per the schedule, nomination papers for the PM’s post can be obtained by 3pm today. The papers need to be submitted back to the assembly secretariat by 2pm on Monday.

The National Assembly Speaker, Ayaz Sadiq, will then go through the papers at 3pm on Monday. Thereafter, the assembly will meet on Tuesday, August 1 to elect the new PM.