PML-Q seeks opposition’s unanimous candidate for PM’s post

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid e Azam Group (PML-Q) leadership has accelerated efforts for the nomination of a unanimous candidate from the opposition for the office of prime minister in the prevailing political situation in the country.

PML President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi have contacted different political leaders during which they have agreed in principle for putting up a unanimous candidate of the opposition and in this regard, an important meeting is also being held in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday).

Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi held telephonic conversation with Opposition leader Khurshid Shah, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad during which they exchanged views in detail about prevailing political situation and it was agreed that for the office of the prime minister nomination of unanimous candidate of the opposition against N-League’s candidate is essential.

The PML leaders were of the view that in the prevailing internal and external situation of the country an atmosphere of unanimity and unity should essentially prevail in the ranks of opposition parties so that a message goes within the country and outside that all opposition parties and the people are on one page for safeguarding the national interests of Pakistan.