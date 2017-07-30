PML-N could have removed Articles 62, 63 but didn’t, says Rafique

ISLAMABAD: The ruling party had the choice to remove the Articles 62 and 63 (Sadiq and Ameen) of the Constitution but it did not.

These views were expressed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique, during a press conference, on Sunday.

If it had removed the articles, the opposition would have cried the move was aimed at hiding corruption, he added.

He went on to say that the party has faced a lot of allegations, including being called a mafia.

He said that the Articles 62 and 63 turned out to be 582B of the Constitution, which was taken out.

Rafique said that the Articles should now be applied to everyone, especially in the influential spheres.

“If you send one Sharif home we will bring second, then will bring third and so forth,” said Rafique.

While criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, Rafique said that no new faces are with the rival party’s leader.

“All the looters and notorious people are flanking you (Imran Khan),” said Rafique.

He also said that Sheikh Rasheed, the PTI’s candidate for PM’s post, has alleged that judges of the apex court were offered billions but didn’t accept. Rafique said that someone should ask Rasheed on what basis he passed such comments.

He said that his party will not adopt the politics of hatred towards opponents, adding that eventually, the PTI chief will have to approach the PML-N.